As 2026 begins, India has overtaken Japan to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy, underlining a major shift in the global economic order and strengthening New Delhi’s claim as a future growth engine of the world economy.

According to the government’s end-of-year economic review, India’s nominal GDP has reached $4.18 trillion, placing it behind only the United States, China and Germany. Official confirmation will follow once final annual GDP data is released in 2026, but International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections already indicate that India has crossed Japan.

IMF estimates for 2026 peg India’s economy at $4.51 trillion, marginally ahead of Japan’s $4.46 trillion, reinforcing the view that the shift is no longer speculative but structural.

Third place within reach

The government believes India could overtake Germany within the next two-and-a-half to three years, potentially becoming the world’s third-largest economy by the end of the decade. Its report, “2025: A Defining Year for India’s Growth,” projects India’s GDP to reach $7.3 trillion by 2030.

“India is among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and is well-positioned to sustain this momentum,” the report said, highlighting economic scale, reform momentum and demographic advantage as key drivers.

India first entered the global top five in 2022, when it overtook Britain, marking a symbolic break from its colonial past. The latest jump places it firmly among the world’s economic heavyweights.

Growth amid global headwinds

The milestone comes despite global trade uncertainties and economic pressure from Washington, which imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods in August over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The government has maintained that India’s growth trajectory reflects its economic resilience amid persistent global disruptions.

However, challenges remain. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar in early December, having weakened around five per cent in 2025, driven by trade tensions with the US and the absence of a comprehensive bilateral trade deal.

A young nation with high stakes

India’s rise in economic ranking masks deeper structural challenges. GDP per capita stood at $2,694 in 2024, far below Japan’s $32,487 and Germany’s $56,103, highlighting the gap between economic size and individual prosperity.

Government data shows that more than a quarter of India’s 1.4 billion population is aged between 10 and 26, making it one of the youngest nations in the world. Economists widely agree that India’s future growth will depend on its ability to create well-paid, productive jobs for millions of young graduates entering the workforce each year.

What research says about India’s future potential

Global research institutions point to India’s demographic dividend, expanding middle class, digital infrastructure and domestic consumption as key strengths. Studies by the World Bank and IMF suggest that India’s large internal market shields it better than export-dependent economies during global slowdowns.

Economists also note that structural reforms — including digitisation of public services, manufacturing incentives, labour reforms and tax simplification — have improved India’s long-term growth potential. If productivity gains keep pace with workforce expansion, India could sustain above-6 per cent growth for the next decade, a rarity among large economies.

Strong growth forecasts reinforce optimism

Leading global agencies continue to project robust growth for India:

World Bank : 6.5% growth in 2026

: 6.5% growth in 2026 Moody’s : 6.4% in 2026 and 6.5% in 2027

: 6.4% in 2026 and 6.5% in 2027 IMF : 6.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026

: 6.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026 OECD : 6.7% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026

: 6.7% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026 S&P : 6.5% this fiscal and 6.7% next

: 6.5% this fiscal and 6.7% next Asian Development Bank : 7.2% growth projection for 2025

: 7.2% growth projection for 2025 Fitch: 7.4% growth forecast for FY26, driven by strong consumer demand

These projections place India firmly as the fastest-growing major economy among the G20.

Policy push to sustain momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has responded to recent growth concerns by unveiling sweeping consumption tax cuts and pushing through labour law reforms, after growth hit a four-year low in the year ended March 31.

The government has set an ambitious target of achieving high middle-income status by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India’s independence. Officials say the strategy rests on sustained reforms, infrastructure expansion, manufacturing growth and social investment.

As global economic power shifts eastward, India’s rise from fifth to fourth place is more than a statistical milestone. It signals a country moving closer to the core of global decision-making — with the next challenge being to convert scale into shared prosperity and demographic strength into long-term economic leadership.