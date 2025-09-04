Himachal Pradesh’s higher education institutions have once again failed to leave a mark in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, with IIT Mandi and Solan-based Shoolini University managing to secure a place among the country’s top universities. Himachal Pradesh University, the Central University, and other state-funded institutions did not feature in the top 100, reflecting their continued struggle to compete at the national level.

The Union Education Ministry on Thursday released the NIRF India Rankings 2025, presenting the performance of universities, colleges, and specialised institutions across the country. The rankings, now in their tenth year, are considered an important benchmark for assessing the quality of higher education in India.

IIT Mandi has been ranked at 58 in the Overall category, while Shoolini University achieved the 69th rank in the university category and also featured prominently in subject-specific lists, securing 44th position in pharmacy. In contrast, flagship public universities such as Himachal Pradesh University and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, despite significant government funding, could not make it into any of the top categories.

Other institutions from the state, however, showed stronger performances in specific fields. IIT Mandi was ranked 26th in engineering and 10th in the innovation category, while NIT Hamirpur secured the 97th spot in engineering. In agriculture and allied sciences, Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry secured the 20th rank, and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya was placed at 29th. Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, earned the 34th rank in the law category, while IIM Sirmaur was ranked 51st in management, the only institute from Himachal to feature in that category.

Nationally, the rankings reaffirmed the dominance of premier institutions. IIT Madras topped the overall rankings for a record seventh consecutive year, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay. IISc Bengaluru led in the university category, while Hindu College topped the colleges list, IIM Ahmedabad retained the first place in management, Jamia Hamdard stood first in pharmacy, and NLSIU Bengaluru led the law rankings. The 2025 edition of NIRF also introduced a Sustainable Development Goals category, assessing universities on their contributions to sustainability and social impact.

The NIRF has emerged as one of the most credible evaluative frameworks for Indian higher education. It ranks institutions based on teaching quality, research output, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity. The rankings not only serve as a trusted reference for students and families but also influence policymaking, funding opportunities, and academic collaborations. For institutions, higher placements in NIRF enhance reputation, attract better faculty, and open avenues for global partnerships.

For Himachal Pradesh, the latest results highlight both achievements and shortcomings. Shoolini University’s steady climb in the rankings demonstrates the potential of private universities in the state, while the repeated absence of Himachal Pradesh University and the Central University from the top categories raises concerns about their academic output and research focus. Education experts argue that to improve future rankings, these institutions must invest more in faculty development, research infrastructure, and industry linkages.

As competition among universities across India grows sharper, the NIRF 2025 results serve as a reminder that funding alone cannot guarantee excellence. Quality of education, innovation, and accountability will ultimately decide whether Himachal’s universities can improve their standing and compete nationally in the years ahead.