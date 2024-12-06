BRCC Recruitment in Himachal: New Rules, Five-Year Tenure, and Fresh Opportunities

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has officially launched the recruitment process for 182 Block Resource Center Coordinator (BRCC) positions, with online applications open until December 18. This comes after the High Court cleared the way for the recruitment, which had been delayed since November 2023 due to legal challenges.

The recruitment process will proceed under new guidelines that aim to streamline the selection process and ensure qualified candidates are appointed. Teachers who have previously held the BRCC post will not be eligible for reappointment, as per the updated rules. The selection will be conducted by a committee led by the Education Secretary, which will assess candidates based on a written exam, teaching experience, and a personal interview.

One of the key changes in the recruitment process is the extension of the BRCC appointment tenure from three to five years. In addition, the government has introduced specific eligibility requirements, including a minimum of 15 years of teaching experience. The recruitment is now divided into three categories: 50% of the posts will be filled by Junior Basic Teachers (JBT), 25% by Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and 25% by lecturers, marking the first-time lecturers are included in the BRCC recruitment process.

To qualify for the positions, candidates must have degrees from recognized universities, knowledge of computer applications, and familiarity with holistic education schemes. The selection process will be based on a total of 100 marks, with 40 marks allocated for the written exam and teaching methodology, 40 marks for educational qualifications, and 20 marks for the interview.

The newly appointed BRCCs will implement the state’s holistic education initiatives, conducting teacher training, and overseeing the execution of various educational schemes. This recruitment is expected to strengthen the education system in Himachal Pradesh, ensuring that experienced and qualified teachers lead the way in improving the quality of education across the state.