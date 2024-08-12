New Delhi – Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has once again emerged as a standout performer in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, bringing pride to Himachal Pradesh. The Solan-based institution ranked 89th in the Overall category, scoring 48.95 points, marking a significant achievement for the private university.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi also secured a place among the top 100 institutions in the Overall category, ranking at 72. However, other universities in Himachal Pradesh, whether government-funded or private, failed to make the top 100, highlighting the growing gap in educational excellence within the state.

In the University category, Shoolini University ranked 70th, once again standing out as the only university from Himachal Pradesh to be featured in the top 100. This achievement underscores Shoolini’s consistent dedication to academic excellence.

Notably, Shoolini University made history by being the first private university from Himachal Pradesh to secure a position in the Engineering category, ranking 92nd. Until now, IIT Mandi, which ranked 32nd this year, was the only institution from the state to be featured in this category. The absence of other private and government-funded universities from the Engineering rankings raises questions about their ability to compete at a national level.

In the Pharmacy category, Shoolini University was the sole institution from Himachal Pradesh to be ranked, securing the 30th position among the top pharmacy institutes in India. This further cements the university’s reputation as a leader in specialized education.

While Shoolini University celebrated its success, other government-funded institutions in Himachal Pradesh also made their mark in the Agriculture and Allied Sectors category. Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry ranked 18th, and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya secured the 19th position. However, Himachal Pradesh University and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh once again failed to feature in the top 100, reflecting ongoing challenges in maintaining competitive standards.

The NIRF 2024 rankings were announced today by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar and other dignitaries were also present. The rankings were released across 16 categories, including three newly added ones: state universities, skill universities, and open universities. The comprehensive list of rankings is available on the NIRF’s official website, nirfindia.org.