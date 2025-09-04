Deputy Commissioners Empowered to Sanction Works as Himachal Battles Monsoon Damage

Shimla – In view of the widespread destruction caused by heavy rains, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides this monsoon, the Himachal Pradesh government has relaxed norms under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) to expedite repair and restoration works in rural areas.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the decision was aimed at ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation for affected communities, while also generating much-needed employment during this challenging period. Agriculture, horticulture, livestock and rural infrastructure have been severely impacted across the state.

To accelerate restoration efforts, Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to approve new works under MGNREGA without waiting for prior approval from gram sabhas. Ex-post facto approvals from gram sabha, panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be obtained later, given the practical difficulties of holding such meetings during adverse weather conditions.

The Chief Minister further stated that Deputy Commissioners can now sanction all categories of works, including land development projects, by relaxing the earlier cap of 20 works per gram panchayat. The financial ceiling for individual land development projects has also been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh per beneficiary.

“This initiative will not only help rebuild damaged rural infrastructure but also provide employment opportunities to the rural population when they need it the most. The state government is committed to supporting people in distress and ensuring speedy recovery,” Sukhu said.