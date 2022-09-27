Shimla: A Himachal Pradesh Police personnel has been arrested with 1.5 kg cannabis (charas) in Karnal, Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Samkhetar village in Jogindernagar Tehsil, Mandi. He is serving in Himachal Pradesh Police for the last 35 years and is currently posted at Dharampur police station.

According to reports, Haryana police received a tip that a person who is wearing a uniform of the Himachal Pradesh Police has come to Karnal to deliver contraband.

Taking immediate action, police reached Arjeheri village and saw the accused in a car. Police interrogated him and also checked his car. During the checking police found a polythene bag in which the accused had kept 1.5 kg of cannabis.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that in order to make more money, he turned to the drug trade. He was about to get Rs 20,000 for delivering the contraband.

A case under the section of the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.