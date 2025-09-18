Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is set to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its disaster management framework with plans to implement model guidelines for AI-powered early warning and relief allocation systems. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, attended by officials from the National Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, SDRF, IMD, and departments such as NHAI, Geological Survey of India, HPPWD, and Forest Department.

The Chief Secretary said that the frequency of natural disasters in the state has made it imperative to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with advanced technology and specialised training. He stressed that AI could transform disaster management by enabling predictive analysis, rapid damage assessment, optimising resource distribution, and enhancing early warning systems.

“AI will help forecast with greater accuracy, automatically identify the worst-affected areas, suggest optimal distribution of manpower and relief materials, and make public alerts more precise to ensure timely evacuations,” Saxena noted. He added that guidelines will ensure AI is used ethically, transparently, and effectively as a tool to support human decision-makers.

The state also plans to introduce a comprehensive training module for SDRF teams, including hands-on use of drones for aerial inspections, locating survivors in inaccessible areas, assessing damage, and delivering medicines and food supplies in remote regions.

Addressing the challenge of muck and debris management after floods, Saxena announced that a standardised disposal protocol will be developed. This will include identifying disposal sites, soil conservation through bio-engineering, and recycling debris for protective structures.

The Chief Secretary further directed officials to expedite the establishment of the NDRF headquarters at Mandi and regional response centres at Nalagarh in Solan district and Rampur in Shimla district.

NDRF Director General Piyush Goyal said the force regularly conducts training programs for disaster response. He suggested that the SDRF of Himachal Pradesh select modules from the NDRF website to enhance its capacity.