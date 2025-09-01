Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continues to face heavy rainfall, with the Meteorological Center Shimla predicting rain across the state until September 7. Red alerts have been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, while Hamirpur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are under orange alert. On September 2, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur will remain under red alert, with the rest of the districts under orange alert. On September 3, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur will be under orange alert. Most parts of the state are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in September.

The state has recorded the highest rainfall in August since 1949, with 431.3 mm compared to the normal 256.8 mm, marking an increase of 68 percent. Kangra received the highest rainfall at 816.2 mm, while Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest at 129.7 mm. Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Una also experienced above-normal rainfall.

The ongoing monsoon has caused extensive damage across the state. From June 20 to August 31, property worth 3,05,684.33 lakh has been destroyed. A total of 320 people have lost their lives, 379 have been injured, and 40 remain missing. Road accidents claimed 154 lives during this period. Cloudbursts, landslides, and floods have damaged 4,569 houses and shops and 3,710 cow shelters, while 1,885 domestic animals have died.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow official warnings as rescue and relief operations continue. The situation remains critical in many districts, with officials working to restore roads, communication, and essential services amid ongoing rainfall.