Shimla – Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, has accused the State BJP of indulging in politics at a time when Himachal Pradesh is battling the aftermath of devastating disasters. Addressing a press conference here today, he said that instead of standing with the government in seeking liberal financial aid from the Centre, BJP leaders were issuing misleading statements for political mileage.

Chauhan said the state has suffered losses of nearly ₹5,000 crore this monsoon, with 419 lives lost, yet BJP leaders are questioning the government’s relief efforts. “While the entire machinery was working on restoration and relief, the BJP was spreading false claims that no financial help was provided,” he remarked.

Rejecting the charge that ministers did not visit disaster-hit areas, Chauhan said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu camped overnight in Seraj, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi trekked to Bharmour during the Manimahesh evacuation, and several other ministers toured affected regions.

On the financial front, Chauhan said the state government has released ₹397 crore from its own resources, including ₹256.96 crore distributed to 12 districts and ₹140 crore allocated to departments and agencies. Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla were among the districts receiving the highest allocations.

He also highlighted enhanced compensation measures, with aid for fully damaged houses raised from ₹1.3 lakh to ₹7 lakh, and significant hikes in assistance for partially damaged houses, shops, cowsheds, tenant belongings, and livestock.

Chauhan welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of ₹1,500 crore during his visit but said it was unclear whether the assistance was a grant or scheme-linked. He also dismissed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s claim that the Centre had given ₹10,000 crore, challenging her to provide evidence.

“Relief and rehabilitation should not become a subject of political rivalry. BJP leaders must act responsibly and stand united with the state at this difficult time,” he added.