Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh will not be postponed and will be conducted as per the scheduled timeline. Responding to a query raised by Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Baba from Nalagarh in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government has no plans to delay the polls.

The MLA had highlighted that many roads and schools at the Panchayat level have been badly damaged due to the recent heavy rains, and several polling booths have suffered significant destruction. He questioned whether the government is considering deferring the elections in view of the situation.

The Chief Minister stated that despite the widespread damage caused by monsoon rains, the election process will go ahead as planned. “We are committed to holding elections on time, and necessary arrangements will be made to ensure smooth polling even in affected areas,” Sukhu said.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed one of the most destructive monsoons in recent years, leading to massive landslides, flash floods, and road blockages. According to the state disaster management authorities, more than 500 roads remain disrupted in different districts, and several bridges and rural link routes have been washed away. Schools and community halls, which often serve as polling stations, have also sustained extensive damage. In addition, the state has reported significant crop losses and property damage, severely impacting rural areas.

The Chief Minister assured that the administration is working on restoring essential infrastructure and that alternative arrangements for polling stations will be made where needed.