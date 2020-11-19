Rate of positive cases 6.67

Shimla: The Health Department has conducted 4, 70,540 Covid-19 tests, till November 18, out of which 31,401 have tested positive.

Stating this here on Thursday, Secretary (Health) Amitabh Awasthi said that the rate of positive cases in the state is 6.67 and the state government has enhanced the investigative capacity in the state.

“So far, investigation of 4,70,540 cases of corona has been completed in the state, in which 31401 cases have been reported positive,” he said.

According to the samples collected district wise Bilaspur 26,418, Chamba 36,966, Hamirpur 38,851, Kangra 1,09960, Kinnaur 11,592, Kullu 23,383, Lahaul-Spiti 6,053, Mandi 43,572, Shimla 49,642, Sirmaur 35,557, Solan 49,161 and Una 39,385.

Awasthi called upon the public to adopt regular safe practices to increase their immunity and if any symptoms appear, then without any confusion or panic, make sure to check for COVID-19 as soon as possible and to control the chances of infection, isolate yourself in case the test report comes positive.

“It should be our effort to reduce this rate further. This will be possible only when all citizens comply with the guidelines specified by the government,” he said.