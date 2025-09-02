Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, ID Bhandari, passed away on Tuesday at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, following a heart attack. He was a 1982-batch IPS officer and a native of Bilaspur district. Bhandari had been living in Shimla with his family. His last rites will be performed at his native village in Bilaspur on Wednesday.

During his distinguished career, Bhandari served in several key positions in the state police department, including DGP, CID, and Additional DGP in the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He retired from service in 2014 after decades of dedicated work in law enforcement.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed deep grief over Bhandari’s demise. The Chief Minister said that Bhandari’s outstanding services to the state police organisation will be remembered for years. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri described Bhandari as a disciplined and committed officer who significantly contributed to strengthening the police administration in Himachal Pradesh.