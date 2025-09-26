Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh State Government has rolled out the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, an ambitious Rs. 100 crore afforestation initiative designed to restore degraded forest lands while incentivising community participation through performance-based rewards. The scheme, launched to achieve a ‘Green and Clean Himachal’ by 2027, aims to enhance forest cover, promote biodiversity, and strengthen the rural economy by empowering local communities.

At the heart of the scheme is a community-driven model that engages Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), including Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, and Self-Help Groups, to undertake plantation and maintenance activities. Unlike traditional afforestation efforts, this initiative introduces a performance-based incentive structure to ensure the survival of planted saplings, marking a significant shift toward accountability and sustainability.

Under the scheme, each CBO will be allocated up to 5 hectares of barren or degraded forest land for afforestation. The Forest Department will provide high-quality planting material from its nurseries and conduct regular monitoring to evaluate plantation success. CBOs will receive funding of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare for plantation and maintenance, with proportionate amounts for smaller land parcels. Additionally, a performance-based incentive of Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare will be awarded based on the verified survival rate of saplings, encouraging diligent care and long-term commitment.

This innovative incentive model aims to ensure that afforestation efforts translate into thriving forests, addressing past challenges where sapling survival rates often fell short due to lack of maintenance. “The performance-based approach will motivate communities to take ownership of the forests they plant,” said an official spokesperson.

The initiative also prioritises the planting of native species to promote biodiversity, contributing to ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, water conservation, and soil stabilisation. These efforts are critical for Himachal Pradesh, which has faced severe natural disasters since 2023, underscoring the need for enhanced forest cover to bolster climate resilience.

To ensure accountability, the scheme incorporates a dedicated online portal for geo-tagging plantations and real-time monitoring. All payments to CBOs will be made electronically to their bank accounts, ensuring transparency and efficient fund disbursement. The Forest Department will also conduct regular evaluations to verify the survival rates of saplings, linking incentives directly to measurable outcomes.

The Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana represents a bold step toward addressing ecological challenges while uplifting rural communities. By combining performance-based incentives with community engagement, the scheme aims to transform barren landscapes into thriving forests, strengthening Himachal’s fragile ecology and economy. “This initiative is not just about planting trees; it’s about building a sustainable future for our state,” the spokesperson added.

With its focus on transparency, community empowerment, and measurable results, the scheme sets a new standard for afforestation efforts, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a leader in environmental restoration.