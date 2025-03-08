Baddi: A candidate appearing for the Railway Police Constable exam was caught using an electronic device hidden in his underwear at an examination center in Barotiwala. The police arrested the accused, identified as Rahul (22), a resident of Rewari, Sonipat, Haryana.

The incident took place at the Maharaja University Gate examination center, where officials were conducting security checks using a Hand-Held Metal Detector (HHMD) machine. During the inspection, authorities discovered an electronic microphone, a charging jack battery, a SIM card, and a small Bluetooth device concealed in the candidate’s undergarments.

Following the discovery, the police were informed, and Rahul was taken into custody. ASP Baddi Ashok Verma confirmed the arrest and stated that further investigations are underway to determine whether the accused was part of a larger cheating network.

Authorities have intensified scrutiny at examination centers to prevent the use of unfair means in recruitment exams. This incident highlights growing concerns over the use of technology in exam fraud and the need for stricter monitoring to ensure transparency in the selection process.