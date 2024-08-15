High Court Ruling Prompts Review of Retirement Policy for Class IV Employees; Government Considering Raising Retirement Age to 60

Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to increase the retirement age for Class IV employees from 58 to 60 years, following demands from employee organizations and a ruling by the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The Personnel Department has formally initiated this process by sending a letter to the Finance Department, seeking comprehensive information and approval before moving forward.

The proposal stems from longstanding grievances among Class IV employees, who argue that the current retirement policy discriminates against those appointed after May 10, 2001. Under the existing regulations, these employees are mandated to retire at 58, while their counterparts appointed before this date retire at 60. The disparity led to widespread dissatisfaction, prompting numerous legal challenges.

In a significant ruling on February 21, 2018, the Himachal Pradesh High Court nullified the state government’s notification enforcing the 58-year retirement age for post-May 2001 appointees. The court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, addressed 112 petitions filed by affected employees. The bench ruled that Class IV employees already continuing service past the age of 58, under interim orders, should be allowed to work until 60 years.

Acting on the court’s directives, the Personnel Department has sought the Finance Department’s approval to standardize the retirement age across the board. Once the Finance Department approves, the proposal will be forwarded to the state cabinet for final approval.

The move is expected to relieve thousands of Class IV employees, who have long argued that the existing policy is unjust. Employee organizations have been vocal about the need for uniform retirement policies that do not discriminate based on the appointment date. If approved, the new policy will rectify this disparity, ensuring equal treatment for all Class IV employees in Himachal Pradesh.