The Himachal Pradesh Police will now take strict action against tourists and locals who violate road safety norms by coming out of the sunroof of moving vehicles. The state police headquarters has issued instructions to all district superintendents of police to launch a crackdown, particularly on those recording videos in such a dangerous manner.

Officials said that the trend of making videos by popping out of the sunroof while the car is in motion has been increasing at tourist destinations. These videos often go viral on social media, but the practice poses a serious risk of accidents. The police have termed it a clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and a major lapse in road safety.

As per the law, coming out of a moving vehicle falls under the category of dangerous driving. “A heavy fine will be imposed in such cases, and the driving license can also be punched,” police said. The police have appealed to residents and tourists not to endanger their lives and those of others merely for entertainment purposes.

The state is already grappling with disasters due to heavy rain and landslides, making road travel more dangerous than usual. Despite these risks, many tourists and locals have been seen dangling out of vehicle sunroofs, unaware of the potential for fatal accidents. Experts warn that a sudden brake, collision, or vehicle slip on wet hilly roads can cause severe head injuries or even death to anyone protruding from the roof. With this strict enforcement, authorities hope the dangerous trend will come to an end.