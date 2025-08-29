Kullu: The Kullu district administration on Friday airlifted five patients from Stingri in Lahaul-Spiti to the district hospital in Kullu after road connectivity to the region was disrupted due to heavy damage on several stretches. The move was taken to ensure immediate medical care for the patients.

The patients identified as Alka, Puran Singh, Aayush, Riyansh, and his mother Sanjita were evacuated under the directions of the district administration and have been admitted to the district hospital, Kullu.

Along with the evacuation, essential commodities were also airlifted to Lahaul-Spiti to prevent a scarcity of supplies in the remote region. The administration stated that the step was necessary as continuous damage to roads had made vehicular movement nearly impossible.