Shimla: Pahari Samaj Paryavaran Kavach, an NGO dedicated to environmental and forest conservation, has approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court to become a party in an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting rampant ecological violations in the state.

The PIL, filed by Vijayendra Pal Singh and local residents, has drawn attention to large-scale illegal deforestation, unauthorised road construction, timber smuggling, and unregulated mining in the eco-sensitive zones of the Gram Panchayat Himri in the Shimla Rural constituency. Despite repeated complaints, these activities have allegedly continued unchecked for years, threatening the region’s fragile ecology and local livelihoods.

The petitioners allege a deep nexus between certain officials and a powerful forest mafia, enabling these illegal practices to thrive. They have also flagged serious violations in forest clearance procedures, including falsified documents and misrepresentation of facts. Complaints forwarded to the State Vigilance Department more than a year ago have seen no decisive action so far.

Earlier this year, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court to halt the felling of 875 trees for the Himri-Nallah interconnecting road project, securing an interim stay. However, reports of timber smuggling and environmental violations persist.

Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (Retd), who heads Pahari Samaj Paryavaran Kavach, said the NGO’s decision to join the case is aimed at reinforcing the fight against ecological destruction. “Unchecked deforestation and mining threaten the very survival of Himalayan ecosystems. If immediate measures are not taken, the consequences will be catastrophic for water sources, biodiversity, and communities,” he stated.

Why It Matters

Environmental experts warn that unchecked deforestation and mining in Himachal Pradesh pose long-term risks. The state forms part of the Himalayan region, which feeds major rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Yamuna. Loss of tree cover accelerates soil erosion and increases siltation in rivers, affecting hydroelectric projects and increasing the likelihood of flash floods. Illegal mining further destabilises slopes, raising the risk of landslides—a problem that has already worsened during recent monsoons.

Studies by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing show that Himachal loses nearly 10,000 hectares of forest cover every decade due to infrastructure projects and illegal activities. With the climate crisis already impacting the Himalayas, environmentalists warn that continued violations could trigger water scarcity, biodiversity loss, and irreversible ecological damage.