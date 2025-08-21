Shimla – A Class 8 student from Shimla, Kumar Ayam of Auckland House School for Boys, has been selected to represent India at the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2025.

The championship will take place at the Himadri Ice Skating Rink in Dehradun from August 20 to 24.

Ayam, a Class 8 student, will compete in the Junior C category in the 500m and 1000m events. The tournament will feature participants from 11 Asian countries, including China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) has announced that the championship will be streamed live on YouTube, allowing fans across the country to cheer for Ayam and Team India.