Nerwa: Himachal Pradesh’s first 100 per cent natural farming Farmers Producers Company (FPC) was launched at Nerwa.

Prof Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni lauded the contribution of members for setting up the first natural farming-based FPC.

“The initiative will not only give a platform for natural farmers for selling their products but will also increase the collective bargaining power of the farmers,” Prof. Chandel said and further added that the FPC will help the natural farming produce to reach bigger markets and attract traders from different areas.

Prof Chandel assured the FPC of technical support from the university for the food processing of different fruits and vegetables. He informed that the university is helping the company to process their lower grades of natural apple produce into juices.

Vinod Mehta, Chairman of Chopal Naturals FPC welcomed the Chief Guest and said that the main motive of the company is to align the farmers practicing natural farming to build a sustainable market that will help them get the true value of their produce. He said as the company has both small and marginal farmers from different areas as its members and thus getting good pre- and post-harvest benefits for its members, just like the big farmers will be the main priority. Mehta said that the company is also doing value addition of products to maximize profit and create business opportunities for the farmers in the block.