Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a decisive crackdown on illegal homestay operations across the state. Under the new rules, any homestay or Bed & Breakfast (B&B) unit operating without proper registration will now face a fine of ₹1 lakh. If caught violating the law again, electricity and water connections to the premises will be disconnected.

The move aims to curb the growing number of unauthorised accommodations that are not only evading taxes but also endangering tourist safety. The government has been receiving repeated complaints about illegal homestays being run on a large scale, some of which are allegedly being used for unlawful activities.

To ensure better monitoring and transparency, the state has made it mandatory for all registered homestay operators to submit a copy of their registration certificate to the local Panchayat, Municipal Council, or Municipal Corporation office. These local bodies will now be responsible for maintaining a comprehensive record of homestays operating within their jurisdiction.

Officials say that this new arrangement will empower local governance structures to monitor and prevent illegal activities, as well as enforce compliance with tourism regulations. “The registration process must be transparent, and local bodies will be accountable for updating and verifying records,” a senior official said.

All existing and new homestay operators are now required to register with the Tourism Department. Non-compliance will invite strict legal and administrative action.

With Himachal Pradesh witnessing a surge in tourism, especially during peak seasons, the government is focusing on improving the quality and safety of tourist accommodations. By enforcing these regulations, the administration aims to protect genuine operators, secure tourist interests, and prevent revenue loss to the exchequer.