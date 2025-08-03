Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of intense monsoon rains and cloudbursts, which have caused widespread destruction across the state. In a bid to secure urgent support, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday and appealed for special relief measures from the Centre.

Sukhu urged the Union Minister to allow the allocation of one bigha of land per family for the rehabilitation of those who have been rendered homeless and landless due to natural disasters. He pointed out that with 68 percent of Himachal Pradesh under forest cover, the strict forest norms often delay or obstruct rehabilitation efforts in disaster-hit regions. He called for a relaxation in these norms to ensure the timely resettlement of affected families.

The Chief Minister highlighted the heavy losses to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water supply schemes, government buildings, and private properties, as well as the tragic loss of human lives in the recent monsoon-triggered disasters.

He also raised the issue of dredging in rivers as a critical preventive measure and requested that necessary directions be issued for the safe disposal of dredged material. Sukhu emphasised that the Centre should develop separate norms for hill states like Himachal Pradesh, which face unique challenges due to their fragile topography and vulnerability to extreme weather events.

Sukhu further informed the Union Minister about the frequent recurrence of cloudbursts in the state and their devastating impact. He added that the matter has already been taken up with the Union Home Minister and that a central team had recently visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the effects of climate change and recurring natural disasters.

The appeal comes at a critical time when thousands of families across the hill state are waiting for relief, shelter, and a way to rebuild their lives.