Adani Agri Fresh Limited (AAFL) has announced the commencement of its apple procurement operations for the 2025 season in Himachal Pradesh, setting the opening rate at ₹85 per kilogram for Large-Medium-Small (LMS) grade premium apples. The rate is ₹5 higher than last year’s opening price, bringing some relief to apple growers amid concerns over low prices in the open market.

Procurement will begin on August 24 at AAFL facilities in Rohru and Rampur, followed by August 25 at Sainj and Jarol-Tikkar, and August 28 at Reckong Peo.

“We are pleased to start this year’s procurement at ₹85 for the LMS grade of 80–100% colour premium apples, which is ₹5 more than our last year’s opening rate. Our priority remains ensuring fair returns to farmers while maintaining quality standards,” an AAFL spokesperson said.

Rate Details for Different Grades

According to AAFL, apples with 80–100% colour (Premium category) will fetch:

₹45 per kg for Extra Large (EL)

for Extra Large (EL) ₹85 per kg for Large-Medium-Small (LMS)

for Large-Medium-Small (LMS) ₹75 per kg for Extra Small (ES)

for Extra Small (ES) ₹65 per kg for Extra Extra Small (EES)

for Extra Extra Small (EES) ₹45 per kg for the smallest size, locally called PITTU.

For 60–80% colour apples (Supreme category), the rates are:

₹35 per kg for Extra Large

for Extra Large ₹65 per kg for Large-Medium-Small

for Large-Medium-Small ₹55 per kg for Extra Small

for Extra Small ₹45 per kg for Extra Extra Small

for Extra Extra Small ₹35 per kg for PITTU.

Apples with below 60% colour, irrespective of size (except EEL), will be procured at ₹24 per kg, while ROL apples (rejected during grading) will also fetch ₹24 per kg. Undersized apples classified as EEL or US will be bought at ₹20 per kg.

Relief for Growers Amid Low Market Prices

Currently, the open market is experiencing a sharp decline in apple prices, leaving farmers concerned about their returns. With Adani Agri Fresh announcing these rates, growers expect some stability and better prices for their produce. As per an Adani Agri Fresh official, the opening rates announced this time are higher than the previous year. The group keeps revising the rates after one or two weeks throughout the season.