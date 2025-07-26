New safety norms to curb damage from natural disasters; stricter rules for construction near drains and rivers

Shimla: Amid increasing threats from natural disasters, the Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory to submit geological and structural design reports before undertaking building construction in urban areas of the state. The decision follows years of growing concern over buildings collapsing or sustaining damage due to landslides, flash floods, and earthquakes—especially in hilly regions.

The new regulation, being implemented under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, applies to both government and private constructions. It will be enforced as part of the ongoing development plans being prepared for cities including Shimla, Kullu, Dharamshala, Una, Kinnaur, Mandi, Solan, Nahan, and Chamba.

TCP Minister Rajesh Dharmani said that the move, already in force for government buildings, will now be extended to urban private constructions as well. “The main reason for the destruction of buildings in natural disasters has been the absence of proper structural designs and engineering inputs. This will no longer be allowed,” he said.

As per the new norms, structural stability reports from qualified engineers and geological assessments must accompany building proposals. Officials pointed out that the collapse of dozens of buildings in recent years—especially after the devastating monsoons of 2023—has prompted the need for stricter scrutiny.

During a recent meeting between the central disaster management team and state officials at the Secretariat, the vulnerability of buildings in Himachal’s urban belts was highlighted. The central team reportedly emphasised the need for stronger regulations to prevent avoidable losses of life and property.

In addition, new setback rules have been introduced. Buildings must now maintain a minimum distance of 5 metres from drains, and 7 metres from rivers and ravines. Earlier, the permitted distances were 3 and 5 metres, respectively.

In areas like the Shimla Planning Area, permissions have been granted to construct buildings of up to five storeys, but only along roads at least five metres wide. Where such road access is lacking, only two-storey buildings with attics will be permitted.

The policy marks a significant shift in Himachal Pradesh’s approach to urban planning and disaster resilience. With this, the state aims to reduce the growing number of casualties and economic losses caused by weak and unregulated construction in disaster-prone areas.

Experts and citizens alike have welcomed the move but stressed the need for strict implementation. “Without on-ground enforcement, even the best policies can fail. The authorities must ensure that no construction proceeds without proper clearance,” said a Shimla-based civil engineer.

The government hopes that the new building regulations will serve as a deterrent to unsafe practices and pave the way for safer urban growth in the hill state.