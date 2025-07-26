Govt issues a notification to ease the transport of apples and potatoes from August to October

Shimla: Amid the peak of apple harvesting in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has announced major relief for truck operators from outside states. In a move aimed at supporting apple growers and facilitating smooth transportation, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has issued a notification exempting Special Road Tax (SRT) for trucks entering the state to transport apples and potatoes.

This exemption will be effective from August 1 to October 31, covering the most crucial period of the apple season. It applies specifically to trucks not covered under the National Permit, and is meant to assist operators coming from outside Himachal Pradesh to ferry the produce to various parts of the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, said the decision underscores the government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of farmers and apple growers. “The Transport Department is making every effort to ease the movement of farm produce. This exemption will help reduce logistical hurdles and provide much-needed support to the horticulture sector,” he said.

Agnihotri added that with the onset of monsoon and the start of the apple season, the department has already put in place all necessary preparations. “Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safety during transport, and stakeholders are urged to strictly follow road safety regulations,” he said.

Apple farming is a key economic activity in Himachal Pradesh, especially in regions like Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, and Chamba. Every year, thousands of trucks are needed to transport apples to markets across northern India. However, the imposition of SRT on trucks from outside the state has often been a point of contention, leading to higher transportation costs and delays.

This latest decision is expected to significantly ease the burden on both truckers and farmers, allowing for quicker movement of perishable produce and better price realisation in the markets.