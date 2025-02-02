The Himachal Government has decided to introduce a common cadre for faculty appointments in all government medical colleges and super-specialty institutions across the state. The move aims to address administrative inefficiencies, faculty shortages, and inconsistencies in service conditions while ensuring a standardized and transparent system for faculty recruitment and career progression.

Currently, faculty appointments follow a college-specific cadre system, which has led to disparities in career growth and challenges in faculty allocation, particularly in newly established medical colleges. The proposed common cadre system will create a unified structure, allowing for inter-institutional transfers, standardized recruitment procedures, and harmonized service conditions across all government medical institutions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that the initiative would enhance medical education and improve healthcare delivery. “The establishment of a common cadre will create a robust system, ensuring higher standards in medical education and healthcare services across the state,” he stated.

By streamlining faculty appointments, the reform aims to improve operational efficiency, strengthen training programs, and foster a merit-based promotion system. Additionally, better faculty management is expected to enhance the quality of patient care, as resources can be optimally allocated where they are most needed.