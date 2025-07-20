Shimla: In a major relief to landowners and citizens across Himachal Pradesh, the State Government has resolved around four lakh pending revenue cases over the last two and a half years by holding Revenue Lok Adalats at the Sub Tehsil and Tehsil levels.

A spokesperson of the State Government said that a total of 3,33,892 mutations, 20,369 partition cases, and 36,164 demarcation cases were settled between October 2023 and June 2025. Additionally, 9,435 corrections were made in revenue records. These Lok Adalats, held close to people’s homes, were part of a wider reform initiative undertaken by the state to make revenue services more transparent and accessible.

As per information, the Revenue Department has also adopted modern technology to streamline operations. “About 90 percent of Village Maps have been uploaded on the Bhu-Naksha portal,” the spokesperson said. “Also, Bhu-Aadhaar (Unique ID) has been generated for 1.19 crore Khasra numbers out of 1.44 crore, and 71 percent of Khata numbers have been integrated with Aadhaar.”

To further reduce delays, the state amended the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954, allowing Revenue Officers to issue e-summons via email or WhatsApp. This move aims to bypass traditional paperwork and speed up the disposal of revenue cases.

Among the key reforms is the launch of the My Deed paperless registry system, enabling citizens to apply for registration online and requiring only a single visit to the Registry Tehsildar. Applicants are allotted time slots to complete formalities in one go, minimising time and travel.

The Jamabandi format has also been simplified by replacing Urdu and Persian terms with easier Hindi language to improve public understanding. Another milestone is the introduction of e-Rojnamcha, a digital platform that allows Patwaris to file daily reports online and enables Tehsildars to monitor their activities more effectively.

Efforts are also underway to implement a digitally signed Jamabandi module, which will eliminate the need for citizens to visit Patwarkhanas for land records (fard). An online mutation module is being developed to link directly with the Jamabandi and shorten registration timelines.

“These digital initiatives will reduce the need for frequent visits to government offices,” said the spokesperson. “They are a step towards responsive governance and timely resolution of public grievances.”