Thunag/Mandi: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for roads, bridges, electricity, and water schemes damaged in the recent torrential rains and cloudbursts in the Seraj region. He chaired a high-level review meeting with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur at Thunag Rest House on Wednesday evening, focusing on accelerating relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts in the severely affected areas.

Emphasising immediate relief for the affected people, the Chief Minister instructed departments to restore road connectivity and resume disrupted water and power supplies on a war footing. He also announced plans to meet Union Ministers in Delhi soon to seek a special relief package for the state.

The Chief Minister specifically highlighted the 56-kilometre Chail Chowk–Janjheli road, which he said would be proposed under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). He asked officials to prepare the DPR within a week and said that funding will be ensured for constructing Bailey and suspension bridges to reconnect isolated villages.

CM Sukhu and Jairam Thakur also jointly inspected the Thunag market area, which bore the brunt of flash floods. They interacted with local residents and assured them of full government support.

Addressing the urgent need for rehabilitation, Jairam Thakur expressed concern over the devastation caused by the cloudbursts and the fast-approaching winter. He urged the government to prioritise the resettlement of families who lost their homes and lands.

Responding to the concerns, CM Sukhu directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi to identify safe land for temporary resettlement. He said prefabricated structures should be used to provide immediate shelter to displaced families. The Chief Minister also asked officials to assess the losses suffered by horticulturists in the region.

Despite the massive scale of destruction, the Chief Minister noted that 60 percent of drinking water schemes have already been temporarily restored and called for coordinated efforts between departments and public representatives to speed up the remaining work.

Later, speaking to the media, CM Sukhu reiterated his commitment to securing central assistance. “I will soon go to Delhi and meet the Union Ministers to push for a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh strongly. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure relief and rehabilitation for the disaster-affected,” he said.