The Himachal Pradesh government has approved running 14 units of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on an operation and maintenance (O&M) basis in an effort to improve their financial condition and provide better facilities to tourists.

This decision was first taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and later formalised during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the corporation. The step aims to revive loss-making hotels and strengthen the state’s tourism infrastructure.

According to government officials, the move is intended to ensure proper upkeep of these hotels and offer better services to visitors. The Principal Secretary of Tourism has already issued directions to the Managing Director of HPTDC to implement the decision within three months.

The hotels to be operated under the O&M model include Hotel Hill Top Swarghat, Hotel Lakeview Bilaspur, Hotel Bhagal Dadlaghat, Way Side Amenity Bhararighat, Hotel Mamleshwar Chindi, Hotel Apple Blossom Fagu, Hotel Shivalik Parwanoo, Hotel Giriganga Kharapathar, Hotel Chanshal Rohru, Tourist Inn Rajgarh, Hotel Sarvari Kullu, Hotel Old Roscommon Kasauli, Kashmir House Dharamshala, and Hotel Uhal Jogindernagar.

The government believes this move will not only reduce the financial burden on the corporation but also improve service standards, ultimately attracting more tourists to Himachal Pradesh and boosting the local economy.