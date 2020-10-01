Shimla: Former Chief Ministers and veteran BJP leaders Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal are asked to skip the inauguration ceremony of Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the strategic important Atal Tunnel Rohtang on 3rd October.

State government spokesperson informed that Prime Minister Narender Modi has personally advised the former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prof. Prem Kumar Dhumal to avoid their personal presence in this function in the wake of pandemic.

He further added that on the advice of Prime Minister Modi veteran leaders of the state have decided to abstain from the event and witness the event virtually.

The State Government has invited all the Ministers, former Chief Ministers and MLAs to this event besides limited number of local residents of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts.

Meanwhile, the state government has planned to install as many as 90 LED Screens in all the district headquarters, assembly constituencies’ headquarters and important places of the State so that people of the State could witness the historic occasion of dedication of Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

In wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Himachal CM has directed party functionaries to maintain social distancing and ensure not to exceed maximum of 200 persons at each venue.