Revenue Minister cites environmental risks of felling fruit-laden trees; Kisan Sabha to gherao Secretariat on July 29

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s order directing the removal of encroachments on forest land, which has led to the ongoing felling of fruit-bearing apple trees in several parts of the state.

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who held discussions with department officials, has prepared a draft petition citing serious environmental concerns associated with the cutting of mature orchards during the monsoon season. “The cutting of fruit-laden apple trees not only disrupts local livelihoods but also poses a threat of disaster due to land erosion, especially during heavy rains,” said Negi.

Instructions have been issued to the Advocate General and the Forest Department to expedite the legal preparations for the petition. The government, while maintaining that it is committed to following the court’s directives, has emphasised the need for a balanced approach. “Encroachment is illegal, and we are acting accordingly, but these orchards are also a part of the local ecology and economy. Alternatives like auctioning the produce or other mechanisms will also be presented before the court,” Negi added.

The issue has gained urgency as apple orchards in areas such as Chauthala, Kumarsain, and Kotkhai in Shimla district are currently being uprooted on the High Court’s orders. The Himachal Kisan Sabha has strongly opposed the action and announced plans to gherao the state secretariat on July 29 in protest.

The state’s legal challenge is expected to focus on the environmental and socio-economic impact of the tree felling. Negi asserted that while no one has the right to occupy forest land illegally, the current situation demands a humane and ecological perspective, especially as the monsoon intensifies in the hill state.