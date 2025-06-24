Education Board to conduct inspections amid rising complaints of commercial activities

Dharamshala — The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued a stern warning to private schools across the state: those found selling belts, shoes, ties, or engaging in other commercial activities on campus risk cancellation of their affiliation.

Acting on a series of complaints, the Board has decided to initiate inspections of private educational institutions. The directive also emphasises that private schools must strictly teach only the textbooks and practical books prescribed by the Board.

“Schools have been continuously reported for selling not just textbooks but also uniforms, ties, badges, shoes, and other items. This goes against the Board’s guidelines and the Himachal Pradesh Education Board Act,” said Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

He added, “Private schools are not allowed to run commercial shops within school premises. If any school is found violating these rules, its recognition will be cancelled, and the responsibility will lie with the management and the principal of that institution.”

The Board’s warning comes amid rising concerns from parents and education activists over the commercialisation of education in private institutions. Many have alleged that schools are forcing parents to buy expensive uniforms and accessories from specific vendors or directly from the school itself, thereby increasing the financial burden.

The upcoming inspections will check for any such violations. If items like ties, uniforms, shoes, or stationery are found being sold on school premises, immediate action will be taken, including cancellation of the school’s affiliation.

The Education Board has reiterated that all affiliated private schools must adhere to prescribed academic materials and refrain from turning classrooms into profit-making enterprises.