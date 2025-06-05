Shimla — Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced a phased but complete ban on plastic in Himachal Pradesh, reaffirming the state’s goal of becoming a fully green state by March 31, 2026. He was addressing a state-level event organised at Peterhoff, Shimla, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The Chief Minister said that the state has already banned plastic bottles in government offices and imposed penalties for violations. “We are moving forward with the vision of a plastic-neutral Himachal. Green zones have already been declared in several hilly regions, and strict action will be taken against plastic usage,” Sukhu said.

A significant initiative announced at the event was the distribution of six lakh steel bottles to government school children to discourage the use of plastic bottles.

CM Sukhu also launched the Single-Use Plastic Challan Mobile App, which enables instant, paperless penalties against violators. “This app will empower enforcement teams to crack down on illegal plastic usage efficiently,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister flagged off a cycle rally from Oak Over, aimed at spreading awareness about plastic pollution. Students, volunteers, Home Guard personnel, and citizens from various walks of life took part in the rally and related cleanliness campaigns.

He also inaugurated the Plastic Neutral Himachal-2030 awareness campaign and the Swachh Shimla Abhiyan, emphasising citizen participation in protecting the environment.

Highlighting broader green initiatives, CM Sukhu said, “Youth are being encouraged to adopt electric vehicles with government subsidies. We’ve also set a target to complete the Green Hydrogen project by next year.” He reiterated his appeal in the NITI Aayog meeting for a “Green Bonus Tax” as compensation for preserving the environment.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Environment, Science Technology and Climate Change and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment. During the program, the CM administered an oath to participants to help make Himachal a plastic-neutral state.

As Himachal Pradesh tightens its grip on plastic pollution, these measures mark a decisive step in the state’s long-standing environmental commitment.