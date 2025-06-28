Met Department warns of intense showers on June 29 and 30 in parts of the state

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a prolonged spell of rainfall over the next week, with the Meteorological Center Shimla issuing an orange alert for heavy rain in several districts on June 29 and 30. Light to moderate showers are expected to continue till July 4 across many parts of the state.

According to the Met Centre, an orange alert has been issued for the Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur districts on June 29. Meanwhile, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Bilaspur districts remain under an orange alert on June 30. A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the forecast period.

On June 28, light to moderate rain is likely in many areas, with similar conditions expected on July 1, 2, 3, and 4. Authorities and residents have been advised to stay cautious in view of the potential for flash floods, landslides, and disruption in transport services during the period of heavy rainfall.

In the past 24 hours, Palampur recorded the highest rainfall at 66.5 mm, followed by Kasauli with 48.0 mm, Manali 25.0 mm, Paonta Sahib 19.4 mm, Karsog 12.2 mm, and Kangra 11.8 mm. Light rain also occurred in Shimla on Saturday morning, bringing some respite from the humidity.

The administration has advised tourists and locals to remain alert, especially in landslide-prone zones and riverbanks. With the monsoon gradually gaining strength in the hills, the risk of weather-related hazards is expected to rise over the coming days.