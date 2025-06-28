Shimla | Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has extended the deadline for undergraduate (UG) admissions to July 7, offering relief to students who had missed the earlier cutoff. The extension applies to all undergraduate degree courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, and Shastri in government and private colleges affiliated with HPU.

University Registrar Gyan Sagar Negi issued the notification on Friday following the Vice Chancellor’s approval. The decision comes in response to persistent demands from student organisations such as SFI and ABVP, as well as representations submitted by individual students.

“Taking into account the concerns raised by student bodies and the general student community, the university has decided to extend the final date for admissions to UG courses for the academic session 2025–26 till July 7,” said the official statement.

Colleges have been directed to complete the admission process through their respective portals and finalize admissions by the new deadline. Institutions have also been instructed to update this information on their official notice boards and websites for wide public dissemination. The university has also uploaded the notice on its official website.

Originally, the admission deadline for first-year undergraduate courses and roll-on admissions to second and third year was June 19, with the last date to deposit admission fees being June 25. Merit lists for admissions to HPU-affiliated colleges, including the Government College in Sanjauli, were issued accordingly.

Now, with the extension, students who recently passed Class 12 under the State Open School (SOS) of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will also be eligible to apply. Additionally, students seeking admission to the second and third year on a roll-on basis, who missed earlier deadlines, can now secure their seats within the extended period.