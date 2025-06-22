Shimla — In a significant move to tighten accountability in the power sector, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Energy Department to issue cancellation notices to hydropower developers who have failed to move forward with their allotted projects for years. Chairing a high-level meeting of the Power Department on Saturday, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the undue delay in project execution, calling it a serious loss to the state’s economy.

Sukhu stated that hydropower continues to be the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy and the state government is determined to ensure that the public benefits from this crucial sector. He warned that developers showing no seriousness towards implementing their projects would not be allowed to block the state’s resources indefinitely.

Taking decisive action, the government has decided to take back three key projects earlier allotted to SJVNL — the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects. The Chief Minister said the state would not proceed with major upcoming ventures such as Kishau and Renuka Dam until the neighbouring states resolve pending arrears related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and offer concrete assurances.

During the meeting, officials informed that BBMB has identified the potential of 4,403 MW of pumped storage power at Bhakra Dam and 8,700 MW at Kol Dam. The Chief Minister directed the department to take the lead in developing these projects, noting that pumped storage will play a critical role in maximising returns from renewable energy generation and stabilising power supply.

In a push for solar energy, Sukhu instructed the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to complete the Kaza solar power project by August 2025. He also asked the department to expedite work on the one MW solar project with battery backup at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district. This project, expected to be ready by December 2025, will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to 19 gram panchayats in the area, even during periods of heavy snowfall.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the state’s Green Panchayat scheme and called for its implementation to be sped up. He expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work on the 450 MW Shongtong Karcham hydroelectric project and directed the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited to complete the project within the stipulated timeline.

To support the expanding power infrastructure, the Chief Minister approved the establishment of five new substations of 66 KV capacity by HPSEBL. Additionally, HPPTCL will set up 10 higher-capacity substations of 132 KV and 220 KV, as per the guidelines of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission.