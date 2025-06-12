Kangra – Toll collection has officially begun on the under-construction Mataur-Shimla four-lane highway from Thursday, following the activation of the toll plaza at Ranital in Kangra district. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started charging vehicles from 8 am onwards, even though the road construction is yet to be completed.

The NHAI has fixed different toll rates for various categories of vehicles and has also introduced monthly pass options for regular users.

Light motor vehicles such as jeeps and vans are being charged ₹25 for one-way travel and ₹35 for a round trip. Those commuting daily through the toll can avail a monthly pass for ₹790.

Light commercial vehicles, mini buses, and small goods carriers will have to pay ₹40 for a single trip and ₹55 for two-way travel. Their monthly pass is priced at ₹1,275.

For buses and two-axle trucks, the toll has been set at ₹80 for one side and ₹120 for both sides. A monthly pass for this category is available at ₹2,675. Three-axle commercial vehicles are required to pay ₹90 for a single journey and ₹130 for both ways. The cost of a monthly pass for them is ₹2,920.

Heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles face the highest toll charges — ₹125 for one-way travel and ₹190 for both sides. Their monthly pass will cost ₹4,195.