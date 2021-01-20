Shimla: Healthcare workers in Lahaul-Spiti districts showed faith in COVID vaccine as 45 out of 48 healthcare workers administered the vaccine on Wednesday.

Nipun Jindal, MD, HPNHM, said the percentage of Lahaul-Spiti is 93.8 percentage, which is highest in the state. So far 226 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Lahaul-Spiti.

So far 5,112 healthcare workers have been administered with COVID vaccine in the state. 1044 healthcare workers in Kangra district has been administered COVID vaccine, highest in the state, and 676 in Mandi, 639 in Hamirpur district. In Shimla district only 312 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in 13 session.

The state has succeeded in containing the COVID virus as on Wednesday 63 new positive cases were reported in the state. 14 patients have been reported in Sirmour district, while 13 in Kangra and 11 in Shimla district.

72 COVID patients have also recovered in the state and now covid active caseload is 575 in the state. So far 57082 positive cases have been reported in the state of which 55536 have recovered and 955 have lost their lives.