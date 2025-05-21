Orange alert for 7 districts, crops damaged in Kangra and Una

Shimla — Heavy rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm hit several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, leading to a significant drop in temperature and widespread disruption in routine activities. The Meteorological Centre Shimla has issued an orange alert for May 24 and 25, warning of hailstorms and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at 50–60 km/h in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

Dense clouds swept across the region during the afternoon, plunging areas like Shimla, Bilaspur, and Solan into sudden darkness. Headlights of vehicles had to be switched on as visibility dropped during the unusual daytime gloom. Light rain began around 3:00 PM, accompanied by strong winds in several areas.

The weather brought relief from the summer heat, but also damaged crops in some regions. In Palampur (Kangra), a heavy hailstorm destroyed standing crops and damaged mango and other fruits. Similar scenes were reported in the Bangana area of Una and parts of Hamirpur, where hail accompanied intense rainfall after mid-afternoon.

While a yellow alert remains in place for the remaining districts, the Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms from May 21 to 23 across central mountain belts, plains, and lower hills. From May 24 to 27, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in many parts of the state, with light rain likely in the high mountainous regions as well.

The sudden change in weather has cooled temperatures significantly, offering temporary relief but also raising concerns among farmers whose crops are vulnerable to hail damage.