Shimla – Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh described the next three months as a “golden window” for accelerating development works in Himachal Pradesh before the onset of monsoon. He urged public representatives, administrative officers, citizens, and contractors to work together to expedite ongoing and upcoming projects, especially in the remote and high-altitude districts of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur.

He said the state has adopted a comprehensive strategy to fast-track development under the Public Works and Urban Development departments. A high-level review meeting was recently held with senior engineers and officers of the Urban Development Department, PWD, and NABARD to assess progress and challenges.

PMGSY Road Targets at Risk Without Local Support

Himachal Pradesh is currently leading the nation in uploading Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) under Phase-IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Singh said. The state aims to construct 1,500 km of rural roads, but this goal could be reduced to just 400–500 km if there is a lack of cooperation from local communities and delays in making land available.

“Timely land availability and public support are critical. If we receive active cooperation from panchayats and locals, the full target can be achieved,” the Minister stated.

Forest Clearance, Land Issues Hindering Progress

He highlighted persistent hurdles such as delays in forest clearances and the non-registration of land in the department’s name. A joint meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister is being planned with the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments to address these challenges. The meeting will focus on expediting land identification and acquisition with the support of district-level officials and elected representatives.

To ensure accountability and improve performance, PWD divisions have been classified into four categories — red, yellow, green, and non-performing. Singh said that strict action will be taken against underperforming officers and contractors, including charge sheets and blacklisting.

Singh also announced that urban development projects worth ₹1,200 crore have been proposed under the Urban Challenge Fund. These projects will focus on key infrastructure needs such as sanitation, drainage, parking, and urban renewal. While 25 percent of the funding will come from the Centre and State governments, the remaining amount will be mobilised through banks and market mechanisms.

The Minister said he would soon meet Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to demand special category status for Himachal Pradesh, citing the state’s difficult terrain and development needs.

“This is a crucial time. We must all work collectively to make the most of the short construction season before the rains begin,” he concluded.