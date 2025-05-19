Bluetooth devices used to cheat in lab assistant exam; SIT formed, five FIRs registered

Shimla — A cheating racket was busted in Shimla during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti’s recruitment examination for lab assistant posts, exposing serious flaws in the conduct of public examinations. Police arrested 40 candidates, all hailing from Haryana, who were allegedly using electronic gadgets, including Bluetooth devices, to receive answers from outside the examination centers.

The incident came to light on Sunday when several candidates were caught indulging in unfair means during the examination held at various centers across Shimla city. On receiving complaints from examination superintendents, police launched an immediate operation and arrested the suspects on the spot.

According to officials, the accused were using high-tech equipment to cheat. The examination authorities reported suspicious behaviour and unauthorised devices being used during the test, triggering police action.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi confirmed the arrests and said the operation has uncovered what appears to be a well-organised interstate gang involved in helping candidates cheat in government exams. “Preliminary probe suggests this gang has been targeting recruitment exams across various states. They used electronic devices to transmit answers from outside,” said Gandhi.

In response to the incident, five separate FIRs have been registered under the newly implemented Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and Section 61(2) of the Indian Justice Code. The FIRs have been lodged in four police stations — Chhota Shimla, Dhalli, New Shimla, and Sadar.

The breakdown of arrests is as follows: 13 from Chhota Shimla, 12 from Dhalli, eight from New Shimla, and seven from Sadar police station. All 40 accused are residents of Haryana and are believed to be working with a cheating network.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional SP Ratan Negi has been formed to investigate the matter. The team includes eight officers experienced in both technical and field investigations. Sources say the scope of the investigation may expand as links to similar incidents in other states are explored.

The exposure of this racket has raised serious concerns about the security of public recruitment examinations and the growing use of technology in organised exam fraud. Authorities are now under pressure to enforce stricter surveillance measures and prevent the recurrence of such malpractices.

This is one of the first major actions under the new Public Examination Act, and police officials believe more arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.