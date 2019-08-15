No fee from girls’ candidates in HPPSC and SSSB entrance tests

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced 4 per cent DA to employees and pensioners of the state as a gift on the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. DA to be paid from January, 2019 onwards. This decision would provide annual additional financial benefit of Rs 260 crore to the employees of the State.

Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety throughout Himachal. Functions were organised at the state, district and sub-divisional levels to mark the occasion.

The Chief Minister unfurled the national flag at the Ridge here and took salute from march-past by contingents of Police, Home Guard, NCC and NSS.

Thakur also announced to waive off entrance fee from the girl candidates of the State for appearing in the entrance tests conducted by the State Public Service Commission and State Subordinate Services Selection Board.

He also announced free textbooks to government school students of 9th and 10th class, which would benefit over 65,000 students of the State.

The Chief Minister announced enhancement in financial assistance being given to ex-servicemen, widows of ex-servicemen and their dependants above the years of 60 years and were not getting old age or any another pension from existing 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per annum.

The Chief Minister announced enhancement of financial assistance from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 10,000 per month to fighters of Second World War and from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5000 to the war widows.

The Chief Minister presented Himachal Gaurav Purskar to Nishad Kumar and Lt. Commander Pratibha Jamwal. He gave away Prarena Satrot Puraskars to Subedar Rinjin Dorje, Alikya and Himkara Organisation. He presented Civil Services Award to HP State Disaster Management Authority, which was received by former Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Nanda. The district level Disaster Management Authority awards were presented to Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts which were received by the then Deputy Commissioners Yunus Khan and Ashwini Kumar respectively.