Waknaghat | Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, hosted the HR Conclave 2025, bringing together HR leaders, corporate professionals, and academic experts to explore the evolving dynamics of campus hiring, workplace readiness, and the integration of digital technologies in human resources.

The event featured keynote addresses and panel discussions focused on preparing future-ready talent and strengthening collaboration between academia and industry. Narinder Ahluwalia delivered a keynote on “From Campus to Corporate: Equipping Freshers for Employer Expectations,” offering practical insights into workplace readiness and leadership, based on his experience in corporate coaching and employee engagement.

Debashish Ghosh addressed “Generative AI in Cyber Threats,” sparking a critical discussion on the role of HR in cybersecurity and the importance of future technologies in shaping talent development.

The conclave featured two engaging panel discussions. The first, titled “The Fresher’s Dilemma – Is Technical Expertise Enough?”. Panelists included Ritu Sharma (Brillio), Teevrta Kaul (Net Solutions), Anisha Raghav (Edifecs), Manisha Parmar (KPMG), and Akash Deep Sharma (Ind-Swift Group). The discussion highlighted the increasing importance of emotional intelligence, adaptability, and communication skills alongside technical knowledge.

The second panel focused on “Accelerating Career Readiness: The Power of Internships & Practical Projects.” Participants included Karishma Sharma (EY), Sanjeev Doshi (RCFL), Narendra Sharma (NTPC), Madhuri Sankhyan (Paxcom), Jahanvi Singh (SEO Discovery), and Prof. R.K. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of JUIT. The panel emphasised the need for integrating real-world experiences into academic curricula to enhance student employability.

The conclave provided a platform for academia and industry to align on strategies for equipping students with skills that meet evolving employer expectations.