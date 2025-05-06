Nalagarh – Two workers were burnt alive in a devastating fire that broke out at a factory near Ramshahar under Nalagarh subdivision of Solan district in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident occurred while both workers were asleep in a temporary shed built within the factory premises.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Kumar, 50, and Shiv Dayal, 24. Their bodies have been sent to Nalagarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, the fire rapidly spread due to highly flammable chemicals stored inside the factory, making it extremely difficult to control. Fire brigade teams from Nalagarh and Baddi battled the blaze for over three hours before bringing it under control. The intense flames and hazardous materials contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDM Nalagarh and police officials rushed to the site and supervised the relief and rescue efforts. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a police investigation is underway.