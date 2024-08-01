Rising River Levels Prompt Evacuations Amidst Widespread Havoc, Emergency Services Struggle to Reach Isolated Villages; Air Force and NDRF Mobilized for Rescue Efforts

Shimla – Intense rainfall has triggered catastrophic cloudbursts across Himachal Pradesh, impacting the districts of Kullu, Mandi, and the Shimla-Kullu border. The disaster has resulted in significant destruction, with homes, schools, and hospitals severely damaged. Approximately 35 people remain missing, with one body recovered in Mandi and 35 individuals successfully rescued.

Mandi District: A Midnight Disaster

In Mandi’s Thaltukhod area, the cloudburst struck at midnight, leading to the collapse of several houses and disrupting road connectivity. Residents of the Thaltukhod area confirmed that Terang and Rajban villages were severely impacted, with many residents missing and three houses washed away. Rescue operations are underway, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other teams dispatched to the area.

Nine people remain unaccounted for in Thaltukhod’s Padhar subdivision, where one body has been recovered. The Mandi district administration has alerted the Air Force and requested assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). DC Apoorva Devgan and rescue teams are trekking to the affected areas, facing significant challenges due to damaged roads and pathways.

Shimla-Kullu Border: Severe Damage and Missing Persons

The Shimla-Kullu border has also suffered greatly from the cloudburst, with numerous homes, schools, and hospitals damaged. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing. In Nirmand block, the cloudburst near the hydro project in Samej Khad, Jhakdi, early Thursday morning left 19 people missing. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi are on-site overseeing the rescue efforts, alongside the NDSRF, police, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap confirmed the involvement of the ITBP and Special Home Guard in the rescue operations. All essential services, including ambulances, are part of the coordinated response.

In the Kullu district, the Malana One and Malana Two power projects have suffered extensive damage. The Parvati River’s water level has risen dangerously high, prompting evacuations in riverbank areas such as Jiya and Bhuntar. Residents along the Vyas and Tirthan rivers have also been advised to move to safer locations due to the rising water levels.

In the Nirmand area of Kullu, 8-10 houses in Bagipul have been washed away, including Patwar Khana, hotels, and shops. Seven to ten people are missing, with one family accounting for seven of the missing individuals. The bus stand in Bagipul has been destroyed, and 15 vehicles have been swept away. Rescue operations, led by the Tehsildar, are underway, though many bridges and roads remain closed.

Rescue teams continue to battle challenging conditions to reach affected areas. Administrations are urging people to stay away from rivers and drains and to heed evacuation orders to ensure their safety.

The cloudburst disaster in Himachal Pradesh underscores the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events and highlights the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and response strategies. As rescue efforts continue, the priority remains on saving lives and providing relief to those affected by this devastating natural calamity.