CM Sukhu accuses Centre of misusing agencies to silence opposition; BJP Says National Herald Case Involves ‘Corporate Conspiracy’, Defends ED Action

Shimla — The political battle between Congress and BJP intensified in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case. Congress leaders staged a protest outside the ED office in Shimla, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading the charge against the Centre. Congress State President Pratibha Singh, all cabinet ministers, senior party leaders, and Congress councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation were present during the protest. They raised slogans condemning the alleged misuse of central agencies.

The ED filed the chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper and Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on April 25.

Reacting sharply, Chief Minister Sukhu launched a direct attack on the central government, accusing it of using the ED as a political weapon. “ED is no longer the Enforcement Directorate, it has become the Intimidation Department. The BJP-led central government is targeting those who question it because it has no answers on real public issues,” Sukhu said in a social media post.

He further stated, “An unsuccessful attempt is being made to defame the family that has made sacrifices for the country since Independence. We will not be silenced. The country will run on the Constitution, not on the dictates of dictatorship.”

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said, “This is a well-planned conspiracy by the BJP to suppress the Congress leadership. Wherever BJP is in power, ED and CBI are silent, but in Congress-ruled states, these agencies are used to harass our leaders.”

Responding to the Congress protest, BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal defended the ED action, saying the case involves serious charges of financial irregularities. “The National Herald newspaper was started by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937. Around 5,000 freedom fighters had shares in Associated Journals Limited (AJL). The publication stopped in 2008 due to losses, and thereafter, an unethical attempt was made to take over its assets.”

Bindal alleged that Congress floated a company named Young India, in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi held 38% shares each. “Through this company, property worth thousands of crores was transferred into the hands of the Gandhi family for just ₹50 lakh. This is a serious matter of fraud,” he claimed.

BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal also hit out at Congress, stating, “They have every right to protest, but they do not have the right to misuse party funds and capture public property. Young India was presented as a charitable trust, but no charitable work was ever done.”

The chargesheet has reignited the long-standing political and legal dispute surrounding the National Herald case, with both parties accusing each other of misleading the public. As the case moves to court later this month, the political temperature in Himachal—and across the country—is expected to rise further.