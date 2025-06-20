Anurag Thakur failed to secure Himachal’s rightful dues from Centre, alleges CM’s media advisor Naresh Chauhan

Nearly one and a half years after Himachal Pradesh was devastated by catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed hundreds of lives and damaged infrastructure across the state, the Central Government has announced a relief package of Rs. 2,006 crore. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the State Government, with Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, calling the aid “too little and too late.”

Chauhan condemned the Centre’s delayed response, stating that the disaster caused losses amounting to nearly Rs. 10,000 crore, as documented in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report prepared by the State Government. Out of the announced Rs. 2,006 crore package, only Rs. 1,500 crore is the Centre’s actual contribution, while the rest has come from the state’s own coffers.

“The Centre has betrayed the people of Himachal Pradesh. This is a symbolic relief, not a substantial one. It neither matches the scale of devastation nor reflects the urgency the situation demanded,” Chauhan said.

He reserved his harshest criticism for Union Minister Anurag Thakur, accusing him of failing to stand up for his home state during its worst crisis in recent memory. “Despite being a former Cabinet Minister and son of the soil, Anurag Thakur did not fight for Himachal’s rightful aid. He remained silent and complicit,” Chauhan alleged.

He said that the delay and meagre allocation reflect not only bureaucratic apathy but political discrimination. “The Union Government is treating Himachal Pradesh like an orphaned state simply because it is governed by the Congress. This is political bias at its worst,” he added.

Chauhan highlighted that while the Centre dragged its feet, the Sukhu government rolled out a Rs. 4,500 crore relief and rehabilitation package from its limited resources. “This shows the state government’s commitment to rebuilding Himachal without waiting for favours from Delhi,” he said.

Urged the Union Government to rise above partisanship, Chauhan said, “Relief should never be denied to people who are already suffering. Himachal deserves justice, not delayed favours. It’s time the Centre acts in the true spirit of cooperative federalism.”