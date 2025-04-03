New Delhi – Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha today, demanding answers over alleged financial ties between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and Chinese officials. Thakur accused the Congress of compromising national interests and questioned the motives behind accepting funds from China, raising concerns about the party’s actions during critical moments in India’s history.

Speaking passionately in the lower house, Thakur hailed the Indian Army as the “pride of our country,” crediting it with safeguarding India’s borders and honor through immense sacrifice. In stark contrast, he accused the Congress of consistently aligning with foreign powers and failing to protect India’s sovereignty. “Congress handed over thousands of acres of Indian land to the enemies,” Thakur charged, referencing historical events like the loss of Aksai Chin to China. “Congress, which talks about Hindu-Chinese brotherhood, should tell what was the compulsion that China grabbed Aksai Chin and why did you sit idle?”

Thakur pointed to the 2017 Doklam standoff as a key example of Congress’s alleged duplicity. “When our army was showing its bravery in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding meetings with Chinese officials. Why did Congress leaders keep drinking Chinese soup with Chinese officials instead of standing with the army during the Doklam crisis?” he asked. The BJP leader further pressed the Congress to clarify why the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a prominent organization linked to the Gandhi family, accepted money from Chinese officials and what the funds were used for. “Why did Congress take money from Chinese officials in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, and what did Congress do with that money? Why does Congress not answer this?” he demanded.

Drawing a comparison with the current government, Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the Doklam incident. “Today, in the Modi government, we can say that during the Doklam incident, the Indian army gave a befitting reply to China. The Prime Minister himself went to the border to boost the morale of the army, and the Defense Minister also went. No one could grab even an inch of India’s land, and under the leadership of Modi ji, our army did it,” he said. He accused the Congress of making “false allegations in connivance with China” to serve their political interests, reiterating that the party must be held accountable for its actions.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, established in 1991, has long been associated with the Congress leadership, with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serving as trustees. Allegations of foreign funding, particularly from China, have surfaced repeatedly in political discourse, with the BJP intensifying its criticism in recent years. Thakur’s remarks echo earlier claims by BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who in 2022 stated that the RGF received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2007, leading to the cancellation of its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Thakur’s fiery speech in the Lok Sabha has reignited the debate over the Congress party’s historical ties with China and its handling of national security issues. As of now, Congress has not officially responded to these latest allegations, but the exchange is likely to fuel further political sparring in the days ahead. With the Modi government emphasizing its strong stance against China, the BJP appears determined to keep the spotlight on what it calls the Congress’s “anti-India” agenda.