World hasn’t seen vaccination drive of this level ever: PM

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing today.

This is the world’s largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of the country. A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs were virtually connected during the launch.

The Prime Minister paid compliments to the scientists who were associated with the development of the vaccines. He said,

“usually, it takes years to prepare a vaccine but here, in such a short time, not one but two made-in-India vaccine were launched”

The Prime Minister cautioned the people to be careful about not missing taking two doses. He said that there will be a gap of one month between the doses. He asked people to keep their guards up even after taking the vaccine as only two weeks after taking the second dose, human body will develop necessary immunity against Corona.

The Prime Minister put the unprecedented scale of the vaccination drive in perspective by informing that, in the first round itself, 3 crore people, which is more than population of at least 100 countries of the world, are being vaccinated. He said that this needs to be taken up to 30 crores in the second round when elderly and people with serious co-morbidities will be vaccinated.

The Prime Minister advised people not to pay heed to rumours and conspiracy theories as Indian vaccine scientists, medical system, Indian process and institutional mechanism in this regard is trusted globally and this trust is earned with a consistent track record.