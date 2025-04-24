Markets closed across the state; effigies of terrorism and Pakistan burnt in Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, and Manali

Himachal Pradesh witnessed widespread shutdowns and protests on Thursday as anger erupted over the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Markets remained closed in several towns and cities, including Shimla, Chamba, Kullu, and Manali, as traders and residents expressed their outrage.

In the state capital Shimla, the impact of the bandh was clearly visible. Shops along the iconic Mall Road, Middle Bazaar, and other major areas remained closed. While business establishments across the state had initially decided to observe a symbolic shutdown till 11:00 am, traders in Shimla extended the bandh till 1:00 pm in solidarity with the victims.

Chamba district also saw complete market shutdowns in the district headquarters and towns such as Banikhet, Chuwari, and Bharmour. The call for bandh was given by the Vyapar Mandal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Both Hindu and Muslim shopkeepers voluntarily closed their establishments, showing a strong sense of mutual harmony. “Terrorists with narrow mentality have targeted innocent tourists. The Hindu community strongly condemns this act,” said VHP state president Dr. Keshav Verma, vowing that such violence will not be tolerated.

In Kullu district, all major markets, including the prominent Akhara Bazaar, remained shut. Shopkeepers united in protest, demanding a firm response from the central government. The Kotwali Bazaar and Kachhari Adda Vyapar Mandal also joined the protests, with traders shutting down businesses and calling for strict action against Pakistan. “The government must ensure that such attacks do not happen in the future,” said Shekhar Rai, secretary of the Vyapar Mandal.

In Manali, people associated with Hindu organizations took to the streets and organized a protest march on Mall Road. Demonstrators raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Pakistan as a mark of protest. The market in Manali remained closed till noon in response to the attack.

Traders and citizens across Himachal Pradesh have demanded strong retaliatory steps and expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives. The protests reflect the growing public sentiment for tougher action against terrorism and those supporting it.